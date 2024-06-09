ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka receives 10,000 applications for household solarising programme

Published - June 09, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a solarisation scheme, aims to provide free electricity up to 300 units monthly to 10 million households across the country

The Hindu Bureau

Solar water heaters are becoming a more common feature on household terraces in Puducherry, with REAP providing handsome subsidies.

Ten thousand households have registered in Karnataka for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a solarisation scheme, since its launch in the State.

At the launch of Surya-Rath Yatra at the BESCOM Corporate office on June 8, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy Department), Gaurav Gupta, said that to popularise the yojana, the government, in partnership with the Ministry of New Renewable Energy, had registered 229 private vendors to execute the scheme.

“We aim to promote the scheme to promote the use of solar energy in households across India, thereby reducing our dependence on conventional energy sources and contributing to our national renewable energy targets,” he said.

The scheme aims to provide free electricity up to 300 units monthly to 10 million households across the country, said a release.

