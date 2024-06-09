GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Karnataka receives 10,000 applications for household solarising programme

The PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a solarisation scheme, aims to provide free electricity up to 300 units monthly to 10 million households across the country

Published - June 09, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
PUDUCHERRY, 16/09/2009: Solar water heaters are becoming a more common feature on household terraces in Puducherry, with REAP providing handsome subsidies. Photo: T. Singaravelou

PUDUCHERRY, 16/09/2009: Solar water heaters are becoming a more common feature on household terraces in Puducherry, with REAP providing handsome subsidies. Photo: T. Singaravelou

Ten thousand households have registered in Karnataka for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a solarisation scheme, since its launch in the State.

At the launch of Surya-Rath Yatra at the BESCOM Corporate office on June 8, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy Department), Gaurav Gupta, said that to popularise the yojana, the government, in partnership with the Ministry of New Renewable Energy, had registered 229 private vendors to execute the scheme.

“We aim to promote the scheme to promote the use of solar energy in households across India, thereby reducing our dependence on conventional energy sources and contributing to our national renewable energy targets,” he said.

The scheme aims to provide free electricity up to 300 units monthly to 10 million households across the country, said a release.

Related Topics

Karnataka / solar / renewable energy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.