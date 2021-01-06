Karnataka ready to start vaccination drive, says Minister K. Sudhakar

Bengaluru

With COVID-19 vaccine distribution all set to start in the country, Karnataka has made all preparations and is ready to take up the drive, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday.

The Minister, who tweeted about the State’s preparedness, said a total of 6,30,524 healthcare workers — 2,73,211 from the government sector and 3,57,313 from the private sector — had been identified for vaccination in the first phase. In a series of tweets, the Minister said as many as 9,807 trained vaccinators and 28,427 vaccine centres were ready to take up the inoculation drive. “More centres will be identified soon. We have fed all these details into the Centre’s Co-WIN app,” he said.

Saying that the Centre was providing all the infrastructure required for the drive, the Minister said, “So far, we have received 64 ice-lined refrigerators and 24 lakh syringes. These have been dispatched to the districts. We are expecting more infrastructure, including an additional 31 lakh syringes, from the Centre soon.”

Meanwhile, amid the controversy regarding the approval of two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines, the Minister urged people to refrain from “unwarranted criticism that will discredit the hard work of our scientists”.