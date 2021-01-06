Karnataka ready to start vaccination drive, says Minister K. Sudhakar

With COVID-19 vaccine distribution all set to start in the country, Karnataka has made all preparations and is ready to take up the drive, said Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Tuesday.
The Minister, who tweeted about the State’s preparedness, said a total of 6,30,524 healthcare workers — 2,73,211 from the government sector and 3,57,313 from the private sector — had been identified for vaccination in the first phase. In a series of tweets, the Minister said as many as 9,807 trained vaccinators and 28,427 vaccine centres were ready to take up the inoculation drive. “More centres will be identified soon. We have fed all these details into the Centre’s Co-WIN app,” he said.
Saying that the Centre was providing all the infrastructure required for the drive, the Minister said, “So far, we have received 64 ice-lined refrigerators and 24 lakh syringes. These have been dispatched to the districts. We are expecting more infrastructure, including an additional 31 lakh syringes, from the Centre soon.”
Meanwhile, amid the controversy regarding the approval of two indigenous COVID-19 vaccines, the Minister urged people to refrain from “unwarranted criticism that will discredit the hard work of our scientists”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath