Karnataka ready to share best practices with other Indian zoos: PCCF

January 19, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Two-day National Zoo Directors’ Conference concludes in Mysuru

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden, Rajiv Ranjan, on Thursday said Karnataka would be happy to share the best practices that are in force in its zoos that can be replicated in the zoos in other States.

“If you think some initiatives in our State zoos are worth adopting towards improving the management of zoos in other States, we would be happy to share them with you besides assisting in customising things like software for online ticketing.. We are ready to support in all possible means,” Mr. Ranjan said at the valedictory of the National Conference of Zoo Directors here.

The zoo directors from 25 States, experts and resource persons and senior officials attended the two-day conference organised by the Mysuru zoo in association with the Central Zoo Authority.

In his address, Mr Ranjan said, “We are ready to incorporate suggestions or feedback for improving our zoos.”

He said the surplus revenue from large zoos like Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru and Mysuru zoo were used to support small and mini-zoos in the State. The large zoos handhold the small ones, support them for their improvement. Such an initiative of adopting small zoos by the large ones, if not in practice in other States, can be replicated, he suggested.

He recalled how the funds poured in for the State zoos during COVID-19 outbreak when the zoos had to be shut down.

Describing the Mysuru zoo as one of the best in the country, Mr Ranjan said the footfall was amazing with the zoo spreading the message of conservation and educating visitors on wildlife. Zoos play a key role in nature education and spreading the message of how important it is to save wildlife.

He said the small and mini-zoos were undergoing a lot of transformation over the years and he cited the examples of Hampi Zoo and Belagavi Zoo that have come up very well.

Speaking on the occasion, Central Zoo Authority Member Secretary Sanjay Shukla told the zoo directors to reach out to the people, on the initiatives it brings out, using the media. “What the zoos are doing on conservation must be told to the society. The zoos too were helping with biodiversity conservation.”

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman Shivakumar M, Member Secretary B.P. Ravi, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu Srinivas Reddy, Mysuru Zoo Director Ajit Kulkarni, ZAK Member Jyothi Rechanna and others officials were present.

Earlier, the participants visited the Mysuru zoo.