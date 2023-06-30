Karnataka ready to resolve water-sharing disputes between neighbouring States through dialogue: Shivakumar

June 30, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said the State government is ready to resolve river water-sharing disputes between neighbouring States, particularly with Tamil Nadu, through mutual dialogue rather than intervention of the tribunals/courts.

Mr. Shivakumar on Thursday called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed pending irrigation projects of Karnataka with him.

Mr. Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the Water Resources Ministry, met the Union Minister at his residence in Delhi, and discussed the contentious Mekedatu balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river and the Mahadayi drinking water project, among other irrigation projects in the State.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, he said a petition would be submitted to the Supreme Court seeking 12 weeks’ time for resolving the dispute with Tamil Nadu through talks.

On Krishna tribunal

He urged the Jal Shakti Minister to issue Krishna Tribunal Award gazette notification and pending permissions from the Centre for Kalasa Banduri nala project. He also urged Mr. Shekhawat to facilitate early clearance for the Mekedatu dam project in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, which has been opposed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu passed a resolution against construction of the Mekedatu dam project saying it would curtail the flow of water to it.

Karnataka has proposed the dam project as per the tribunal order and the Supreme Court ruling delivered in 2018, for catering to drinking water requirements of Bengaluru city.

Mr. Shivakumar said there was no clarity in the Tamil Nadu government’s complaint against the construction of the Mekedatu project. He said the Markandeya project was meant to alleviate drinking water problems of Kolar, Bangarpet, and Mallur towns and there was no substance in Tamil Nadu government’s opposition to it, he said. Tamil Nadu claimed the completion of the construction of the dam across Markandeya would jeopardise the existing irrigation and drinking water needs of the State.

