Karnataka Ratna

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar receiving Karnataka Ratna, the State’s highest civilian award, given posthumously to actor Puneeth Rajkumar, by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, actors Rajinikanth and Junior NTR, and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, during the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT