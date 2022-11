Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar receiving Karnataka Ratna, the State’s highest civilian award, given posthumously to actor Puneeth Rajkumar, by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, actors Rajinikanth and Junior NTR, and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, during the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement