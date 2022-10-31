Karnataka Ratna to be conferred posthumously on Puneeth Rajkumar today

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 31, 2022 21:43 IST

Puneeth Rajkumar

The State’s highest civilian award of Karnataka Ratna will be conferred posthumously on actor Puneeth Rajkumar on the foresteps of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the occasion of 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava on Tuesday.

Cine actors Rajinikanth and Junior NTR, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty will be the guests at the event that begins at 4 p.m. Puneeth, who died a year ago, will be the 9th recipient of the Karnataka Ratna award.

With a large number of people expected to come to the venue, the Ambedkar Road in front of the Vidhana Soudha is likely to be closed in the evening on Tuesday.

The government is also honouring 67 achievers from different fields with Rajyotsava awards later in the day.

On the eve of the Karnataka Rajyotsava, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Rajyotsava would be celebrated in a meaningful way. He asked all the educational institutions, offices and associations to hoist the Kannada flag.

