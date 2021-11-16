Karnataka Ratna for Puneeth: Chief Minister

Puneeth Rajkumar’s family members at ‘Puneeth Namana’ programme on Tuesday.

16 November 2021 23:39 IST

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be posthumously honoured with the Karnataka Ratna award, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Tuesday.

He was speaking at ‘Puneeth Namana’ programme organised by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to pay tributes to the actor. The event was attended by a who’s who of the Kannada film fraternity and political leaders from across the political spectrum. The extended family of the late Dr. Rajkumar was present at the event.

Mr. Bommai said: “Apart from Karnataka Ratna honour, my Cabinet will also take decisions on getting national awards and honours for Puneeth. A befitting memorial too would be built in his honour.”

Mr. Bommai thanked Dr. Rajkumar’s family members, fans, and personnel of various departments of the government for their cooperation in enabling a smooth and dignified funeral for Puneeth.