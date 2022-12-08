Karnataka Rashtra Samithi to contest 224 Assembly seats

December 08, 2022 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Belagavi

Party will set aside 40% of seats for women

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) activists seeking strengthening of the Lokayukta. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) will field candidates in all the 224 Assembly constituencies in the State, party leader Sumitra Hallikeri said in Dharwad on December 7. Rooting out corruption is the major agenda of the party.

A large number of the candidates will be women. “We have decided to field at least 40% women,” she said. “KRS will not only field women from 100 seats, but also bear their expenditure.”

She urged national and regional parties to follow the idea and create more opportunities for women in electoral politics. “Everyone talks about women’s empowerment and reservation, but give only a few tickets,” she said.

“Choosing candidates will begin early. Screening of applicants will be taken up at a party meeting in Bengaluru on December 10 and 11. Honest candidates, committed to welfare of all, will be selected,” she said.

