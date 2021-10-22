Karnataka ranks third among larger States in administering first dose

Bengaluru

22 October 2021 01:56 IST

Govt. starts survey to identify people who are yet to get the first dose

Karnataka has administered the third highest number of first doses among larger States in the country. In terms of coverage per million population, Karnataka is in the fifth position.

Contributing 6.2% of the total 100 crore doses administered in the country till Thursday, Karnataka has covered 84.7% (4,15,10,701) of the 4.9 crore eligible population with the first dose. Gujarat has covered 90.2% of its population with one dose, and Madhya Pradesh 89.5%, according to data from CoWIN.

From 21,013 average vaccinations per day in January, when the process was rolled out, the State’s daily average shot up to 4,83,144 in September, the highest. September also saw 1,40,11,162 doses administered, the highest so far. In October, an average of 2,66,106 doses have been administered daily.

With 2,06,44,821 people of the eligible 4.9 crore fully vaccinated (with both the doses), over 42% has been covered so far.

As of October 21, the State has received a total of 5,97,55,360 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of these, 5,26,88,540 doses are of Covishield and 70,66,820 doses are of Covaxin.

Arundhathi Chandrashekar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission, said nearly 45,000 people who have taken their first doses are due for second doses in the next few days. “We have told our officials to prioritise people who come for second doses during the Lasika Utsava on Friday,” she said.

Future challenge

“The remaining population is the group that needs motivation. We have started a door-to-door survey to identify those who are yet to get their first dose and motivating them. Those who cannot visit the vaccination centre due to old age and health issues are being vaccinated at their place. Covering this remaining population is a challenge but we are still determined to cover at least 90% of the eligible population by December-end,” she said.

She said the remaining 10% may spill over beyond December due to the 84-day gap between two doses of Covishield.