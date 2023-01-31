Karnataka ranks second in giving jobs to 18-25 age group, says Economic Survey

January 31, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka contributed a share of 12.1% to the net payroll addition in the age group of 18-25 years in the country during April-November, 2022, according to the Economic Survey. Maharashtra topped the list with net payroll addition of 21.4% in the country in the same period and the same age group, while Karnataka stood second.

Other major states providing jobs are Tamil Nadu - 10.9%, Haryana - 9%, Gujarat - 8.4%, and Delhi - 7.6%. Six states, including Karnataka, contributed to nearly 70% of the net payroll addition in April-November, 2022, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

Under 29 get most jobs

The new jobs in the organised sector are mainly going to the youth and nearly 62.7% of net payroll addition are coming from less than 29 years of age during the period, it said.

The net addition in Employees’ Provident Fund subscriptions during FY22 was 58.7% higher than in FY21 (55.7 %). In FY23, net average monthly subscribers added under Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)increased from 8.8 lakh in April-November, 2021, to 13.2 lakh in April-November 2022.

The swift rebound of formal sector payroll addition can be attributed to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY), launched in October 2020 to boost the economy, and increase the employment generation in post COVID-19 recovery phase.

Employment in factories

As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries, employment in the organised manufacturing sector maintained a steady upward trend over time, with the employment per factory increasing gradually.

State-wise, Karnataka has 10.8 lakh persons engaged in factories and has bagged the 5th place. Tamil Nadu had the largest number of persons engaged in factories (26.6 lakh), followed by Gujarat (20.7 lakh), Maharashtra (20.4 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (11.3 lakh).

In terms of share of employment (total persons engaged), the food products industry (11.1%) remained the largest employer, followed by clothing (7.6%), basic metals (7.3%), and motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers (6.5%), the survey said.

Eight states, including Karnataka (69), have already achieved the Sustainable Development Goals target to reduce Maternal Mortality Ratio to less than 70 per lakh live births by 2030, said the report.

Semiconductor manufacturing

Noting incentives offered for semiconductor manufacturing in India, the survey said Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to invest ₹22,900 crore in Karnataka to set up India’s first chip-making plant.

While these are early stages, global and domestic players have evinced interest based on the prospects for the semiconductor industry in India and the fiscal incentives provided, the survey observed.

Tele-density above 100%

Noting penetration of telecommunications services, the survey said “today, the total telephone subscriber base in India stands at 117 crore (as of November 2022)“. The overall tele-density in India stood at 84.8%, with wide differences across states. Eight states, including Karnataka had a tele-density of above 100%.

The Economic Survey said high inflation in vegetables from April to September 2022 was mainly due to a spike in prices of tomatoes owing to crop damage and supply disruption due to the unseasonal heavy rains in the major producing states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.