Coronavirus | Karnataka ramps up testing as cases soar

Bengaluru

17 July 2020 23:26 IST

Bengaluru contributes most to 115 fatalities, 3,693 cases; Kerala intensifies curbs in coastal hamlets; A.P. focus on 3 districts

A day after it crossed the 50,000 mark on COVID-19 cases, Karnataka on Friday reported 3,693 new cases, raising the tally to 55,115. With 115 more deaths, the toll touched 1,147.

Bengaluru Urban once again led the incidence, with 2,208 cases. Seventy-five of the day’s 115 deaths were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of positive cases here touched 27,496 of which 582 succumbed to the infection. The total number of people discharged in the State touched 20,757 with 1,028 new recoveries.

RT-PCR tests conducted in the State crossed 9.5 lakh with a record 24,700 tests in 24 hours. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad reported 157, Ballari 133, Vijayapura 118, and Belagavi 95.

With 33,205 active cases, Karnataka was third in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Bringing cheer to the COVID-19 ward at the Trauma and Emergency Care Centre on Victoria Hospital campus, 100 COVID-19 positive women had given birth to babies; the 100th was born on Friday.

Fast transmission in Kerala’s coastal belt, with entire fishing villages affected, put Thiruvananthapuram district in a sensitive situation. The government introduced more restrictions on fishing and movement of people.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that community transmission had taken place at Pulluvila and Poonthura and announced further curbs. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 246 out of the 791 fresh cases. Local transmission resulted in 244 cases, 112 in coastal wards.

Of the State’s 791 new cases, 557 were due to local transmission, with a missing epidemiological link in 42 cases. The cumulative case burden went up to 11,066 cases, and active cases were 6,029. The death of a 46-year-old in Thrissur on July 15, was confirmed as due to COVID-19, taking the State’s death toll to 38.

Andhra Pradesh reported 42 deaths and 2,602 fresh cases on Friday. The Health Department said the case tally was 40,646 and toll 534.

The first 10,000 cases were reported in 105 days and the second 10,000 cases in 12 days. It took only seven days for the third 10,000 and four for the fourth 10,000.

The new deaths were reported in 12 districts and Anantapur reported six deaths. It was followed by East Godavari, Chittoor and Prakasam with five deaths each and Guntur and West Godavari with four deaths each. Kadapa and Visakhapatnam witnessed three deaths each while Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram saw two deaths each. Krishna reported only one death.

Over half of the new local cases were reported by just three districts. East Godavari had 643 cases while Guntur had 367 and Chittoor 328 in the past day.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada bureaus)