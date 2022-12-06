Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists denied entry into Belagavi

December 06, 2022 02:05 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi Police halted a rally of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists at Hire Bagewadi village and stopped them from getting into Belagavi city on Tuesday. Among those stopped were KRV president T A Narayana Gowda, and other activists from Bengaluru and Dharwad.

Around 400 activists coming to Belagavi from Dharwad in around 100 vehicles were stopped before the toll gate in Hire Bagewadi. They would not be allowed to go to Belagavi and participate in a protest rally, the police said.

Angered by this, KRV activists began a protest on the national highway blocking vehicular movement, despite warnings from the police that they would be arrested if they disrupted traffic for long.

Ministers’ visit put off

Meanwhile, Shiva Sena (UT) MP Sanjay Raut told Marathi news channels that the visit has been put off. He said the ministers would participate in Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Divas in Mumbai or their native towns in Maharashtra, instead of going to Belagavi. “We will, however, go to Belagavi some other day,” he said.

However, there is no confirmation of the cancellation from Chandrakant Patil, Shambhuraj Desai or Dhariyasheel Mane, who were members of the committee that was supposed to visit. Belagavi police said they had no official communication from the Maharashtra government about the cancellation and that they would continue the vigil at the border.