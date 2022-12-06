  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Neymar, Richarlison among scorers in Selecao goal-fest; BRA to face Croatia in quarters

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists denied entry into Belagavi

KRV activists begin a protest on the national highway blocking vehicular movement

December 06, 2022 02:05 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stage a protest in Belagavi against the visit of Maharashtra ministers to Karnataka, on December 5, 2022.

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stage a protest in Belagavi against the visit of Maharashtra ministers to Karnataka, on December 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P K

Belagavi Police halted a rally of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists at Hire Bagewadi village and stopped them from getting into Belagavi city on Tuesday. Among those stopped were KRV president T A Narayana Gowda, and other activists from Bengaluru and Dharwad.

ALSO READ
Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Heightened vigil at Belagavi border to stop entry of Maharashtra ministers

Around 400 activists coming to Belagavi from Dharwad in around 100 vehicles were stopped before the toll gate in Hire Bagewadi. They would not be allowed to go to Belagavi and participate in a protest rally, the police said.

Angered by this, KRV activists began a protest on the national highway blocking vehicular movement, despite warnings from the police that they would be arrested if they disrupted traffic for long.

Ministers’ visit put off

Meanwhile, Shiva Sena (UT) MP Sanjay Raut told Marathi news channels that the visit has been put off. He said the ministers would participate in Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Divas in Mumbai or their native towns in Maharashtra, instead of going to Belagavi. “We will, however, go to Belagavi some other day,” he said.

However, there is no confirmation of the cancellation from Chandrakant Patil, Shambhuraj Desai or Dhariyasheel Mane, who were members of the committee that was supposed to visit. Belagavi police said they had no official communication from the Maharashtra government about the cancellation and that they would continue the vigil at the border.

Related stories

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Heightened vigil at Belagavi border to stop entry of Maharashtra ministers
Maharashtra Ministers barred from entering Belagavi district amid border row
Karnataka to take action if Maharashtra ministers insist on visiting Belagavi on December 6 amidst border row: CM Basavaraj Bommai
Border row: Solve the issue amicably or send Karnataka Ministers to Maharashtra, say Kannada groups
Inter-State border row: Uddhav Thackeray slams Shinde for silence over Karnataka CM Bommai’s statements 
Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.