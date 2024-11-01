ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Rajyotsava 2024: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti observes Black Day in Belagavi

Published - November 01, 2024 05:39 pm IST - Belagavi

They took out a bike and bicycle rally, and raised slogans against the Union government

The Hindu Bureau

MES members take out a protest rally as part of Black Day on Karnataka Rajyotsava in Belagavi on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members observed Black Day on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava day in Belagavi on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activists gathered at the Wadagaon-Shahapur grounds in the morning. They shouted slogans in favour of joining Maharashtra. They also raised slogans and held placards against the Union Government. The district administration, that had earlier declined permission to the Black Day observations, allowed the meeting and the protest rally later.

Slogans raised included: “Let there be a united Maharashtra with Belagavi, Karwar, Khanapur, Nippani, Bhalki, Bidar and other Marathi speaking areas’‘. A bicycle and bike rally, and a Padayatra was held in the lanes of the old city later.

Children hold placards during Black Day observation by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Ram Sene leader Ramakant Konduskar, MES leaders like Manohar Kinekar, Maloji Ashtekar, Shubham Shelke, Deepak Dalvi and others addressed the protestors. Mr. Shelke said that they were upset with the Union Government that had failed to take up another round of language census and delimitation of States based on linguistic principles. He also accused the State government of following policies of Kannada imposition, and neglect of Marathi-medium schools along the border.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

City police had made tight security arrangements. A team led by Assistant commissioner of police Satya Nayak and others were present during the meeting and the rally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US