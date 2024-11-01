GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2024: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti observes Black Day in Belagavi

They took out a bike and bicycle rally, and raised slogans against the Union government

Published - November 01, 2024 05:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
MES members take out a protest rally as part of Black Day on Karnataka Rajyotsava in Belagavi on November 1, 2024.

MES members take out a protest rally as part of Black Day on Karnataka Rajyotsava in Belagavi on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti members observed Black Day on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava day in Belagavi on Friday.

Activists gathered at the Wadagaon-Shahapur grounds in the morning. They shouted slogans in favour of joining Maharashtra. They also raised slogans and held placards against the Union Government. The district administration, that had earlier declined permission to the Black Day observations, allowed the meeting and the protest rally later.

Slogans raised included: “Let there be a united Maharashtra with Belagavi, Karwar, Khanapur, Nippani, Bhalki, Bidar and other Marathi speaking areas’‘. A bicycle and bike rally, and a Padayatra was held in the lanes of the old city later.

Children hold placards during Black Day observation by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi on November 1, 2024.

Children hold placards during Black Day observation by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Belagavi on November 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sri Ram Sene leader Ramakant Konduskar, MES leaders like Manohar Kinekar, Maloji Ashtekar, Shubham Shelke, Deepak Dalvi and others addressed the protestors. Mr. Shelke said that they were upset with the Union Government that had failed to take up another round of language census and delimitation of States based on linguistic principles. He also accused the State government of following policies of Kannada imposition, and neglect of Marathi-medium schools along the border.

City police had made tight security arrangements. A team led by Assistant commissioner of police Satya Nayak and others were present during the meeting and the rally.

November 01, 2024

