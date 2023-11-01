Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023 | This day, that year...

November 01, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

On November 1, 1973, Vishala Mysuru Rajya was renamed Karnataka, 17 years after the unification of States in 1956. For the State to get its name, many activists and politicians had to fight for 17 long years before the Devaraj Urs-led government christened the State Karnataka. Many old timers, some of whom were directly involved in pushing the demand, remember that day vividly.

Excerpts of their conversation with The Hindu:

Vatal Nagaraj, Kannada activist and former MLA

I was an MLA when the decision was taken to rename Mysuru Rajya as Karnataka. Before that, for years, Andanappa Doddameti who had played a significant role in the unification of the State had been leading the movement to rename the State. Along with Shantaveri Gopala gowda, Kagodu Thimmappa, Konanduru Lingappa, Bangarappa, K.H. Patil and others, I was also a part of the group which was demanding for renaming the State as Karnataka. The government had to give in to the demand of the people.

In his speech on November 1, 1973, Devaraj Urs admitted that while as an individual he had at times argued for the name Mysuru, as a Chief Minister, he had kept his individual interest aside and named the State Karnataka as a majority of people wanted it.

As soon as his declaration speech was over, I showered on him him and then Speaker K.S. Nagarathnamma jasmine and sampige flowers. This was followed by speeches from all of us. Urs understood people’s sentiments.

Konandur Lingappa, socialist leader and former legislator

The motion to name Mysore State as Karnataka was passed with a majority vote. A few tall leaders were opposed to naming the State Karnataka. However, it was later welcomed by all.

Interestingly, at that time, Devaraj Urs, who was the Chief Minister, represented Hunsur constituency, and K.S. Nagarathnamma, who was the Speaker, represented Gundlupet, both in Mysuru district. Yet, they were instrumental in naming the State Karnataka, in place of Mysore.

All the legislators were presented with a memento to mark the occasion. I still have mine. My political guru and noted socialist Shantaveri Gopala Gowda had strongly advocated for the name Karnataka. He delivered a long speech on the floor of the House when he was a member. I had the opportunity to collect his speeches for a book later.

Khaji Arshed Ali, journalist and former MLC

Unification of Karnataka was the fruition of the aspirations of millions who were culturally and socially similar to each other, but were living across different borders. While “Mysore” is reminiscent of the rule of kings, the term “Karnataka” makes us proud of being citizens of a republic.

I clearly remember what happened around that time in the Congress legislature party and the Mysore Assembly. Many legislators from Old Mysore area were afraid of losing the identity of the princely State if the State was renamed.

However, the people of northern Karnataka were elated at the name change. We organised a celebration in Bidar. We gathered at the Ambedkar Circle, burst crackers and distributed sweets. Similar celebrations were organised in cities like Gulbarga, Dharwad, Bijapur and even small towns.

That was a very significant day in my life as a citizen and as a young journalist. I would like to believe that we gained a new identity with the name change. I also believe that the struggle for unification had culminated in the renaming of the state.

B.T. Lalitha Naik, politician, social activist and writer

I was in Raichur at that time. I was not active in politics, but I was writing. There was much demand from North Karnataka regions to rename the State. When the State was finally named Karnataka, there were celebrations everywhere. Every building was decorated to commemorate the occasion.

Those in rural areas did not even know what exactly had happened. They used to say “Nam oorige hosa hesru banthu” (our town got a new name). This just goes to show how proud all the citizens were as we finally had a name.

At the time, every poet and writer wrote songs about Karnataka and Kannada. Even Lavanikaras (balladeers) started singing songs about Karnataka, making them reach even the villages. I was also called to various places to deliver speeches.

“Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Nadu” had almost become an anthem across the State as we could hear it everywhere. In fact, until Kuvempu’s “Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujaathe” came around, “Udayavagali” was like the Naada Geethe (State song).

