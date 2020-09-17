Karnataka Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti critical

Bengaluru

17 September 2020 17:10 IST

Ashok Gasti is "critically ill with multi-organ failure and is on life support system in the intensive care unit" of Manipal Hospital

BJP Rajya Sabha Member Ashok Gasti from Raichur in Karnataka, admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru with COVID-19, is critical.



The BJP leader took oath as Rajya Sabha MP on July 22 this year. Mr. Gasti was admitted to Manipal Hospital 15 days ago after testing positive for Covid-19.



Dr. Manish Rai, hospital director, said that Mr. Gasti was admitted with severe COVID-19 pneumonia is "critically ill with multi-organ failure and is on life support system in the intensive care unit." The hospital as well as the State unit of the BJP dismissed rumours doing the rounds on Mr. Gasti's condition.



A low-profile leader who rose in the ranks through his work in the RSS, Mr. Gasti is credited for organising the BJP in Raichur district in North Karnataka. His choice for RS nomination, which came as a surprise to many, was regarded a recognition of his dedicated work.

