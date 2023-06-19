Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha urges State govt. to distribute ragi or jowar to make up for rice shortage

June 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MYSURU

Criticising the Union Government for its “pettiness” in declining supply of rice to Karnataka, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has urged the State government to not only come forward and purchase the required rice from farmers in the State, but also to distribute ragi and jowar to make up the shortfall in availability of rice.

Instead of knocking on the doors of farmers of other States to implement the promise of providing 10 kg of rice to every person in BPL families, Karnataka government should purchase rice, ragi and jowar from the farmers in Karnataka by providing the support price formula recommended by Swaminathan Committee, said KRRS leader Badagalpura Nagendra in Mysuru on Monday, June 19.

He told reporters that the farmers in Karnataka were capable of producing the required foodgrains if the State government announces that it would purchase ragi and jowar at the support price recommended by Swaminathan Committee that is to be fixed at 50 per cent more than the cost of production.

Even if the required quantity of ragi and jowar is not available right away for distribution, the farmers, who were in the midst of preparation for sowing during the monsoon season, will ensure that sufficient quantities of food grains are available within the State if the government promises to provide the support price recommended by Swaminathan Committee.

An increase in the production of these foodgrains can be achieved by bringing into force the report submitted by the Karnataka Agricultural Price Commission during 2014-2021.

With expert nutritionists suggesting that each human being should consume around 400 grams of foodgrains like rice, ragi and wheat every day, Mr. Nagendra said each person requires around 10 kg of rice every month.

The shortfall in availability of rice to implement the promise of 10 kg of rice every month can be made good by providing 5 kg of ragi or jowar along with 5 kg of rice, the KRRS leaders suggested. While ragi was sought-after in southern Karnataka, people in northern Karnataka would prefer jowar.

