Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha demands government to oppose Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
September 30, 2022 22:16 IST

Strongly opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020, the members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha said that the Bill seeks to cancel the licence for power distribution to meters set up in irrigation pumpsets.

Badagalpur Nagendra, State president of KRRS addressing press persons in Kalaburagi on Friday said that there are 45 lakh irrigation pumpsets in Karnataka, farmers believe that the Bill would mark the end of subsidised electricity supply, in such a situation, paying the electricity bill in full, without subsidy, would put financial burden on farmers.

The change in rules will affect the farming community who have taken electricity connection for their fields. He said electricity supply is a crucial requirement for agricultural growth, livelihoods and food security.

The States including Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Punjab have opposed the provisions of the Bill stating that the proposed law will pave the way for large scale private sector entry and cut down subsidies. Mr. Nagendra termed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 as anti-farmer and demanded the Karnataka government to oppose it.

The KRRS along with the farmers would stage a protest outside the all Electricity Supply Company (ESCOMS) across the State on October 10 against the passage of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020. 

