Karnataka rains: Widespread rainfall in Kalaburagi

Updated - October 16, 2024 03:02 pm IST - Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi district receives heavy rainfall, causing water-logging in low-lying areas, with varying amounts recorded across different taluks

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the waterlogged Rashtrapati Chowk (Jewargi cross), in Kalaburagi city, after overnight downpour on October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Several parts of the Kalaburagi district received light rain to moderate overnight rainfall, recording the maximum of 19.4 mm of rainfall against normal rainfall of 3.5 mm in the last 12-hours (from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning).

Rain lashed several parts of the district and the downpour that started around 8 p.m. on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) continued till the early morning hours of Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

Low lying areas in the city including Lalgeri cross and Old Jewargi Road (Railway under Bridge) were water-logged due to blocked drains and culverts hitting traffic movements for some time.

As per the data provided by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Jewargi taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 27.2 mm, followed by 26.5 mm in Chittapur taluk, and 26 mm rainfall in Kalagi taluk.

Afzalpur taluk recorded 25.2 mm rainfall, Yaddrami taluk with 24.7 mm rainfall and Shahabad taluk 20.7 mm rainfall in the last 12 hours.

Kalaburagi taluk received 18.7 mm of rainfall. Sedam and Chincholi taluks recorded 17.9 mm and 15.8 mm rainfall, respectively. The lowest rainfall of 7.9 mm was recorded in Kamalapur taluk.

Yadgir district recorded 9.3 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 2.3 mm; Bidar district received 4.4 mm rainfall and Raichur 2.1 mm rainfall.

