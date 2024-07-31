ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka rains: Met department forecasts heavy rainfall in several districts

Published - July 31, 2024 01:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Heavy to very heavy rain predicted in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles navigate a flooded road at Kottara Chowki during the rains in Mangaluru on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, in its daily weather report for Karnataka on Wednesday has forecast that scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur over Dakshina Kannada district.

It added that scattered heavy to very heavy rain and sustained wind speed (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts.

While Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts are very likely to see isolated heavy to very heavy rain, Belagavi, Kodagu districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rain.

“Light to moderate rain and sustained wind speed (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at many places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka,” Meteorological Centre said.

The local forecast for Bengaluru city and neighbourhood for the next 24 hours states that there would be generally cloudy sky.

“Light rain is very likely. Sustained wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28°C and 20°C respectively,” the met department said.

