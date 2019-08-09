Karnataka rains live updates: People living on the banks of Netravathi asked to shift

Several days of constant rain has left Karnataka reeling with most of areas along the coastline flooding.

Nearly 44,000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit and rain-affected areas.

The worst-hit was Belagavi district, where six people have lost their lives while 40,180 people have been evacuated by rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, state Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army.

Two people died in rain-related incidents in Uttara Kannada district, from where 3,088 people have been shifted to safety till date, and one in Shivamogga, according to official figures. Nearly 17,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps.

Here are the live updates:

1.40 pm

People living on the banks of Netravathi asked to evacuate

The Netravathi in Dakshina Kannada is in full spate crossing the danger level in Uppinangady on August 9.

As the water level has been surging since morning, S. Sasikanth Senthil, Deputy Commissioner, on Friday asked people living on the banks of the river between Uppinangady and Mangaluru to shift to safer places immediately as a precautionary measure.

As both the Netravathi and the Kumaradhara rivers merge in Uppinangady, water entered into the premises of famous Sahasralingeshwara temple, on the banks of the ‘sangama’ or the merging place, in Uppinagady on Friday.

Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75 was submerged under the Netravathi water in Panjala, Valalu, Udane and Lavathadka under Uppinangady police station limits. There is between two ft. and three ft. water in these areas, an official statement said.

Police said that only passenger vehicles are being allowed to ply on the highway. All heavy vehicles have been asked to stop plying.

Water level in the Netravathi at Uppinagady has touched the danger level of 31.5 m. The level in the Kumaradhara at Uppiangady stood at 26.5 m against the danger level of 26.5 m. The level in the Netravathi at Bantwal stood at 8.4 m against the danger level of 8.5 m.

Water in the Gundia river has also surged to the danger level of 5 m near Disha Hydel Power Project.

More than 100 people have been evacuated in Dakshina Kannada from Panemangaluru near Bantwal, Kalmakaru village in Sullia taluk and Kukke Subrahmanya since Wednesday evening as a precautionary measure.

Union Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda will hold a meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner here at 4.30 p.m. on Friday to review the situation.

According to officials, 18 vents of AMR Hydel Power Project at Shambhoor, 30 vents of Thumbe vented dam near B. C. Road, both built across the Netravathi, have been kept open since past three days.

1 p.m.

The joint rescue team comprising the Army, Fire and Emergency Department, SDRF and NDRF have evacuated 1.24 lakh people on Friday, says a disaster management authority report.

The death toll has been revised to 11 people.

11.50 am

The inflow into Hemavati reservoir increased to 97,300/cusecs by 10 am. The outflow has been increased to 40,000 cusecs.

#KarnatakaFloods | Aeriel survey captures devastation caused by flooded Krishna river and Ghataprabha river. Here are the latest updates https://t.co/OY4u1Mb6AY pic.twitter.com/LZ4MNNgCrv — The Hindu (@the_hindu) August 9, 2019

10.30 a.m.

Air Force rescues 25 civilians from flood-hit Belagavi

The Indian Air Force rescued as many as 25 people from four locations in the flood-hit Belagavi. Some of them were rescued from treetops.

The HQ Training Command in Bengaluru launched two Mi-17 helicopters and one Chetak helicopter for the rescue operation.

The Air Force also dropped food packets and drinking water in the affected areas.

9.45 a.m.

Water release from the Navilu Teertha reservoir lowers

Following reduced rainfall in Khanapur and surrounding areas, that form the catchment area of the Malaprabha river, water release from the Navilu Teertha reservoir near Saundatti has reduced to around 71,000 cusecs.

It had reached 1.1 lakh cusecs on Thursday.

Inflow and outflow of the dam was 72,744 cusecs as officials released 71,680 cusecs to the river, 500 cusecs into the left bank canal and 400 cusecs into the right bank canal.

Release through wasetware and evaporation losses are said to amount to 164 cusecs.

The dam has a full reservoir level of 2079.5 feet and a gross capacity of 37.73 tmcft. Water has now reached 2078 feet as it impounds 34.65 tmcft.Water levels in Munavalli town and surrounding villages has reduced, officials said.

9.00 a.m.

Level in Hemavati reservoir rises

The water level in the Hemavati reservoir has increased by seven feet in a day as the inflow in the last 24 hours was 74,140 cusecs.

As on Friday morning, the water level stood at 2912.10 ft against the full reservoir level of 2922 ft. Considering the increase in the inflow, due to heavy downpour in the catchment area, the authorities have started releasing water from the reservoir. The total outflow has been maintained at 16,000 cusecs.