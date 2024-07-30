GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka rains LIVE updates: Landslips at Shiradi Ghat, Sakleshpur taluk hit vehicular movement

IMD issues red alert for Kodagu for next 48 hours

Updated - July 30, 2024 03:06 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Landslip near Harle estate in Sakleshpur taluk on July 30, 2024.

Landslip near Harle estate in Sakleshpur taluk on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Following incessant heavy rains, coastal and south interior Karnataka witnessed several landslips on the intervening night of July 29-July 30. 

A massive landslip was reported near Harle estate in Sakaleshpur on Monday night which swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway, which has seen many landslips in the recent weeks. The landslip also disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk.

A landslip was also reported at Doddatappalu on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of Mangaluru Bengaluru national highway on July 30. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has advised people not to travel on the stretch until further notice. 

Another landslip occurred near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada on Mangaluru-Madikeri National Highway. Mr. Muhilan said it is being cleared now.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has seen multiple landslips in recent weeks. Earlier on July 26, many places in Sakleshpur taluk were inundated following heavy rains. Roads were flooded and many two-wheelers were submerged at Azad Nagar, a locality in Sakleshpur town, as Hemavathi river was swollen.

  • July 30, 2024 15:06
    River Nethravathi in spate
  • July 30, 2024 14:54
    Landslip on Shiradi Ghat hits vehicular movement

    The movement of vehicles on Shiradi Ghat stretch of Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway (NH 75) has been badly affected following a landslip at Doddathappale village in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

    Large chunks of a hillock fell on vehicles travelling on the road on July 30. Two trucks and a car were stuck in the mud. Heavy earthmovers have been deployed to clear the mud on the road.

  • July 30, 2024 14:48
    Crest gates of Bhadra reservoir in Chikkamagaluru opened

    The crest gates of Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district were opened on July 30 morning to release as much as 10,000 cusecs of water.

    The water level in the dam reached 183 feet against the full reservoir level of 186 feet on July 30 morning. The inflow was 20,774 cusecs.

  • July 30, 2024 14:45
    6 persons stranded in flood waters rescued in Virajpet

    Six persons stranded in flood waters in a village in Virajpet taluk of Kodagu district in Karnataka were rescued on July 30.

    On July 30, fire and emergency service received a call around 7.40 a.m. seeking assistance to rescue six persons at Kakotupurambu village in Virajpet taluk. Rescue teams reached the spot using boats and shifted all the six persons to a safer location.

    Kodagu has been battered by incessant rains since the last 10 days. Indian Meteorological Department has declared a red alert in the district for the next 48 hours.

  • July 30, 2024 14:43
    Landslip near Sakleshpur alternative Bengaluru-Mangaluru route

    A ​massive landslip near Harle estate​ in Sakleshpur, in Hassan district of Karnataka, swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. The landslip occurred at night on July 29. The landslip disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk.

