Following incessant heavy rains, coastal and south interior Karnataka witnessed several landslips on the intervening night of July 29-July 30.

A massive landslip was reported near Harle estate in Sakaleshpur on Monday night which swept away a portion of the road that serves as an alternative to Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway, which has seen many landslips in the recent weeks. The landslip also disrupted road network to many villages in the taluk.

A landslip was also reported at Doddatappalu on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of Mangaluru Bengaluru national highway on July 30. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan has advised people not to travel on the stretch until further notice.

Another landslip occurred near Puttur in Dakshina Kannada on Mangaluru-Madikeri National Highway. Mr. Muhilan said it is being cleared now.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway has seen multiple landslips in recent weeks. Earlier on July 26, many places in Sakleshpur taluk were inundated following heavy rains. Roads were flooded and many two-wheelers were submerged at Azad Nagar, a locality in Sakleshpur town, as Hemavathi river was swollen.

