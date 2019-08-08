Karnataka

Karnataka rains: Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Hassan district

A temple is seen submerged in Sakaleshpur town on the banks of Hemavathi river on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

A temple is seen submerged in Sakaleshpur town on the banks of Hemavathi river on Thursday, August 8, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The education institutes in Hassan, Alur, Sakaleshpur, Holenarsipur, Arakalgud and Belur will remain closed on Thursday.

The district administration of Hassan has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in six taluks of the district on Thursday, August 8, 2019, in view of heavy rains.

Earlier there was heavy downpour across Chikkamagaluru and Hassan districts on Wednesday. Many roads were inundated. A house at Chippanakatte partially collapsed. There were similar occurrences in Kotganahalli in Arkalgud and Belur taluks.

The inflow to Hemavati reservoir has been on the rise due to heavy rains in the catchment area. In the last 24 hours, the inflow was 48,133 cusecs.

With this the water level in the reservoir has increased to 2905.30 ft against the full reservoir level of 2922ft.

The total quantity of water available in the reservoir is 23.27 tmc.

