Karnataka rains: Body of 8-year-old girl found two days after being washed away in stream

The girl was washed away while crossing a road inundated by overflowing waters of Hire Keri (tank) on August 6.

The body of an eight-year-old girl who washed away in a stream at Ganjigatti village in Dharwad district has been fished out after two days of the mishap.

The body of Sridevi Hanumanthappa Ganiger was found about one and a half kilometre away from the spot of the mishap at Ganjigatti village in Kalaghatagi taluk. The girl was washed away while crossing a road inundated by overflowing waters of Hire Keri (tank) on August 6. Ever since the personnel of Fire and Emergency Services and NDRF were trying to recover the body.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil has assured compensation to the victim’s family.

He has also appealed to the general public not to attempt crossing submerged roads and bridges.