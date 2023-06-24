Karnataka PWD Minister Jarkiholi inspects highway works

June 24, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi has instructed the officers of the Public Works Department to take up the work necessary to stop landslides at Donigal in Sakaleshpur taluk permanently.

The Minister reviewed the road work at the Shiradi Ghat stretch of the NH 75 on Saturday. Landslides are reported repeatedly on the highway stretch near Donigal during heavy rains. Such incidents affect the movement of vehicles for many days.

Mr. Jarkiholi told the officers to ensure such incidents do not repeat on the road, the primary link between Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Reviewing the progress in widening and strengthening the highway between Sakaleshpur and Gundia, the Minister said the work should be completed within the stipulated time. He told the officers not to compromise on quality.

Meanwhile, owners of the horticulture land, who are hit by repeated incidents of landslides, met the Minister and complained to him that they did not receive due compensation even after repeated appeals. The Minister assured them of relief.

Sakaleshpur MLA Cement Manju, Public Works Department Secretary C. Sathyanarayana, H.C. Ramendra, Chief Engineer of the National Highway Bengaluru Zone, Shivayogi Hiremath, Chief Project Officer of the Karnataka State Highway Development Project, Anmol Jain, Assistant Commissioner of Sakaleshpur-Division and others were present.

