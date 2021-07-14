Karnataka PWD Department facing problem of too many engineers

The surplus accounts for nearly 40% over the sanctioned strength

An excess of nearly 40% engineers over the sanctioned strength in the Public Works Department, coupled with confusion over trifurcation of the department, is causing problems of plenty, including of a large pool of skilled technicians languishing without posts or promotions.

While six chief engineers have not been given postings, at least eight posts of chief engineer have either been given to people on contract or to Superintending Engineers who are holding charge of the post of chief engineer.

Excess posts

About 500 posts of assistant executive engineer, executive engineer and superintending engineer cadre are in excess of the sanctioned strength, thus denying engineers in the lower cadres avenues for promotion.

In contrast with the PWD, the Rural Water Supply Scheme in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department is short of engineers. The cadre position in the Water Resources Department is yet to be known, a senior PWD official said. “The confusion in allocating human resources due to the split of departments has led to more than 150 engineers in different cadres ending up without posts. Re-deployment of engineers after promotion has not happened,” sources said.

Meanwhile, developments in the PWD over the last four years has affected general category engineers as well as those belonging to scheduled castes and tribes who are at loggerheads over consequential seniority. The confusion caused by two Supreme Court orders in recent years – one quashing consequential seniority and another upholding it – has had an impact on the management of the engineering pool, sources said.

A majority of assistant engineers belonging to the SC/ST category, recruited in 2003-04 to fill up backlog posts, are yet to get their first promotion as the promotions so far made are in excess of the sanctioned posts, said D. Chandrashekaraiah, President of State Government ST/ST Employees’ Association.

No option given

While several engineers have not chosen one of the three departments even as the trifurcation process is under way, the PWD has posted engineers to the Irrigation Department, which in turn has been returning the services of engineers who have not opted for it. “More than 200 engineers in all cadres are yet to get postings due to this problem,” sources said.

On March 22, a meeting convened by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms and chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary to settle the matter remained inconclusive and a follow-up is yet to happen. “Senior officials heading the respective departments have not taken interest in settling the matter,” rued a senior PWD official.

According to Mr. Chandrashekaraiah, to avoid this waste of manpower, ministers of all the three departments should sit together again and put an end to the confusion.