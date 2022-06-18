Karnataka PUC results | Photographer’s daughter bags first rank, farmer’s son second one

Karnataka Pre-University College results were announced today

Madivalara Sahana, who topped in the Arts stream in Karnataka PU college results announced on June 18, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Sahana Madivalara, a girl from Indu PU College in Kottur in Vijayanagara district, who shared the first rank with another student from the same college in the Arts stream, is a daughter of a photographer.

Her father, Lingaraj, who hails from Hyarada village at Huvina Hadagali taluk, is a professional photographer and her mother is a homemaker. Sahana stayed at the hostel and worked hard to accomplish the feat.

“Ours is a poor family which cannot afford to pay exorbitant fees at prestigious colleges. I joined the Indu PU College as it offered quality education at affordable fees. I stayed at the hostel throughout my studies and worked hard. I would like to become a good officer after clearing KPSC or UPSC examinations so that I can economically lift my family from its pathetic condition,” Sahana said.

Shweta Bhimashankar Bhairagonda, another girl from the same college who shared the first rank with Sahana in the Arts stream, is the daughter of Bhimashankar, a mathematics teacher. Her mother, Pushpvathi, is a homemaker. The family hails from Dhulkhed village in Vijayapura district’s Chadchan taluk.

Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond also topped in the Arts stream in Karnataka PU college results announced on June 18, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement.

“I used to study at early hours every day. I used to complete the day’s work without fail. All the teachers taught us very well. I want to study well in the undergraduate degree and then work for UPSC examinations,” Shweta said.

Both the girls have scored 594 marks out of 600 to bag the top place.

G. Mounesha, a boy from the same college who shared the second rank with three other students by scoring 593 marks out of 600 in the Arts stream, is the son of a farmer couple. His parents, Honnappa and Devamma, are farmers from Haccholli at Siruguppa taluk in the Ballari district.

“I was observing the Indu PU College displaying wonderful performance for the last few years. Its consistent achievement attracted me. The teaching faculty was very good. I studied about 7-8 hours a day. I would like to join the police department to serve society,” Mounesh said.