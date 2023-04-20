HamberMenu
Karnataka PUC II results to be announced on April 21

Evaluation was done from April 4 in 65 centres.

April 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Around 7.27 lakh students appeared for the examination. File

Around 7.27 lakh students appeared for the examination. File | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the II PU results on April 21, Friday at 10 a.m.

The results will be available to students on the website https://karresults.nic.in at 11 am and simultaneously, the board will send the results to the students’ registered mobile numbers through SMS.

For the first time this year, KSEAB conducted the II PU examination from March 9 to 29 across the state and around 7.27 lakh students appeared for the examination.

Evaluation was done from April 4 in 65 centres and the board had deputed around 25,000 evaluators. As many as 45 lakh answer papers were evaluated in 37 subjects.

Top News Today

