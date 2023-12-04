ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka: PSI exam postponed by a month

December 04, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst demand to postpone the recruitment examination for the post of police sub-inspectors, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Monday announced that it would be postponed by a month.

While it was scheduled for December 23, he said it would now be held on January 23, 2024. The issue was raised by BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal during the Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly. He sought at least six months for the candidates to prepare. Members cutting across party lines also demanded that the exam be postponed.

The Karnataka Examination Authority is conducting the re-examination for recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors after the Karnataka High Court upheld the government’s decision to cancel the earlier examination in which large-scale irregularities allegedly took place.

Though Mr. Parameshwara initially refused to postpone the examination, his announcement came after consulting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He said that it had become difficult to manage as 1,500 sub-inspector posts remained vacant. “Many police stations are now being managed by assistant sub-inspectors., and postponement would lead to delay. The government will issue notification for recruitment of another 400 sub-inspectors soon after completion of the current process to hire 545 sub-inspectors”.

