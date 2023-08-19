Karnataka: Price of meals at Indira Canteens increased from ₹10 to ₹25 in urban local bodies except Bengaluru

August 19, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has decided to increase the price of meals in Indira Canteens from the present ₹10 to ₹25 in all urban local bodies (ULBs), except Bengaluru.

A State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday has decided to increase the price in all ULBs, except Bengaluru city, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil.

The actual cost of a meal would be ₹62. A sum of ₹25 per meal would be charged for customers while ₹37 would be reimbursed by the government to the authorities concerned, he said.

Briefing the decisions taken at the meeting, Mr. Patil said the local variety of food would be given at different Indira Canteens in different ULBs. A sum of ₹21.29 crore had been sanctioned for repair work of 197 Indira Canteens. He said 188 new Indira Canteens would be established in different ULBs.

The Cabinet has not discussed the increase of price of meals and other items at Indira Canteens located in Bengaluru city, he said.

Indira Canteens were started during the Siddaramaiah government for providing subsidised food to the poor and unorganised sector workers in urban areas of the State and end hunger.

Dismissed from service

Pappanna, Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel Administrative Reforms (DPAR), has been dismissed from government service on charges of receiving bribes.

The Public Works Department has been asked to rework a DPR prepared for the construction of a road between Kalmal Junction in Raichur and Sindhanur connecting Ballari-Lingasugur road. The estimated cost of the road is ₹1,695 crore. The road would be developed on hybrid annuity mode.

The Cabinet has authorised the Chief Minister to sanction five acres of land for the Karnataka Basketball Association at Gobbaragunte in Devanahalli taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Mr. Patil said.

Renaming village name

It has been decided to rename the Sangama village in Hunagunda taluk in Bagalkot district as Koodala Sangama in the revenue department records.

A sum of ₹27.28 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a hostel at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences, Kodagu, and ₹138 crore has been sanctioned for construction of 450-bed hospital attached to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences, Gadag.

Administrative approval was given for utilisation of ₹146 crore under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund of NABARD for lifting water from the Tungabhadra river to villages of Raichur taluk.

A sum of ₹78.13 crore has been sanctioned for strengthening of education from class one to class IX in government schools, Mr. Patil.

With regard to a pending case in the Supreme Court on supply of nutrients to anganwadi centres by a supplier, the government has decided to deposit ₹274 crore to hear the case on the merit. Following the Supreme Court directive, the Cabinet has decided to seek four-weeks’ time to deposit the money, Mr. Patil said. The supplier had challenged the government’s decision to stop supply of nutrients to the centres under the Integrated Child Development Services of the Women and Child Development department and the supplier had moved to the apex court.

Mr. Patil said a decision has been taken to appoint H.G. Nagarathna, sessions court judge (retd), as the legal adviser to the Women and Child Development Department of the State.

