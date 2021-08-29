Karnataka prepared to reply to T.N. petition on Mekedatu, says Bommai

Hubballi

29 August 2021 01:49 IST

‘State’s interests will be protected’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the State government has made all preparations to reply to the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking to stall the Mekedatu project by Karnataka.

At a press conference in Haveri on Saturday, Mr. Bommai said that already legal experts had been consulted on the issue and the government had made all preparations to protect the interests of the State. “We have made all preparations to protect our rights,” he said.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking judicial orders to restrain Karnataka from proceeding with “any activity” pertaining to the construction of a reservoir at Mekedatu across river Cauvery.

Earlier in the day, speaking to presspersons on his arrival at Hirekerur in Haveri district, the Chief Minister said the government was in consultation with the legal experts on clearing legal hurdles pertaining to the notification of award on the Upper Krishna Project that had permitted increasing the height of the Almatti dam. He said that the focus was also on also completing the ongoing irrigation projects at the earliest, including the projects for utilising the water share allotted to the State from the Mahadayi.

Smooth transition

Speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP), the Chief Minister said it was being implemented from October 1 in higher education based on reports of the experts’ committee on NEP and the task force constituted for its implementation.

“When a big change is being made, there will be problems in implementation. We have told the authorities to ensure that such problems are solved and it is a smooth transition from the old system to the new,” he added.

To a query, Mr. Bommai said several places in the State having tourism potential, including Haveri, had remained unexploited. Steps were now being taken to include them under ‘Destination Karnataka’ as tourism development would throw open new opportunities and employment for the youths. Chief Minister inaugurated various development works on Friday in Haveri district.

Death audit

On the death audit ordered earlier in Haveri district, the Chief Minister said the focus was not just Haveri but improving the overall health system. The committee which did the death audit had made recommendations and based on that further steps for improving health infrastructure would be taken.

On Ganesh festival

Regarding different opinions on allowing public celebration of Ganesh festival, Mr. Bommai on Saturday said he had convened a meeting on August 30 and based on experts’ advice and current COVID-19 situation an appropriate decision would be taken.