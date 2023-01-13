ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka ‘power broker Santro Ravi’ arrested in Gujarat

January 13, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

K.S. Manjunath, an alleged human trafficker popularly known as Santro Ravi, has been arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru, alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019

K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj

The complainant against K.S. Manjunath, alias Santro Ravi, was accompanied by Odanadi founders Stanly and Parashu when she went to the office of Mysuru Police Commissioner to meet Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar on January 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

K. S. Manjunath, an alleged human trafficker popularly known as ‘Santro Ravi’ who is in the eye of a storm over his alleged role in police transfers and links to several politicians of the ruling BJP in Karnataka, was arrested in Gujarat, on January 13. 

“He had been frequently changing his location in Karnataka. Later, he started changing his mobile phone, and went out of the State. He first went to Kerala before shifting base to Gujarat from where our teams picked him up,” said a senior police official. “All due procedure will be followed. He will be brought to Karnataka after obtaining a transit warrant from a local court in Gujarat,” the official said.

Manjunath, alias Santro Ravi, has been arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru, alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019. She had responded to a job vacancy advertisement in a local newspaper and was allegedly summoned by Manjunath for an interview. During that meeting, he allegedly drugged her, raped her and later forced her to marry him. When she tried to separate from him, he allegedly framed her in a fake dacoity case in Cottonpet Police Station in Bengaluru in November 2022 and got her arrested, according to the complainant. Following an internal inquiry, Inspector Praveen K.V., who was in charge of Cottonpet Police Station, was suspended. 

