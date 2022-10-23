Karnataka politics: Not all in JD(S) appear pleased with GTD’s ‘return’ to party

A file photo of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and other JD(S) leaders at the residence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda in Mysuru.

Former Minister and JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari G.T. Deve Gowda, who had stayed away from the party leadership for more than three years, may have ended uncertainty over his political future by announcing his continuation in the JD(S) in the presence of party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda in Mysuru recently. But, several party leaders in Mysuru do not appear to be pleased with his “return” to the JD(S).

While local leaders, like new MLC C.N. Manje Gowda and former MYMUL president Mavinahalli Siddegowda, have publicly shared their reservations about Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda’s style of functioning, a few others have even gone to the extent of threatening to enter the fray as Independents against him, who is expected to be the party’s official candidate for Chamudeshwari in the next Assembly elections.

The leaders opposing his return have raised his alleged anti-party activities during the last three years when he was also toying with the idea of joining the Congress or the BJP and said they had been encouraged to oppose the Chamundeshwari MLA by former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and former Minister S.R. Mahesh.

Mr. Siddegowda said Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda had marginalised all the workers of the JD(S) during the last three years when he stayed away from all activities of the party.

They wonder how they can accept his leadership in the region when they have been opposing him during the last three years.

Local leaders said they are planning to tour the constituency after Deepavali and will discuss with the party workers and the people about their next course of action. “We may even enter fray as Independents and seek votes by holding Mr Kumaraswamy’s photograph,” said one of the leaders.

They said that there is similar opposition to Mr. G.T. Gowda’s son, Harish Gowda’s candidature for the next elections from Hunsur. Mr. Gowda had recently declared that his son will be the party candidate.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manje Gowda said though he will abide by the decision taken by party leaders and added that he hoped that Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda will mend his ways.

Holding a grudge against Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda for not inviting him to a luncheon meeting he threw for all party MLAs from the region, Mr. Manje Gowda asked how could one build the party by continuing to exclude certain leaders. “When he called all the MLAs, why was I left out,” he asked.

Referring to opposition to Mr. G.T. Deve Gowda’s continuation in the party, Mr. Manje Gowd said he should take the initiative for rapprochement and go to all disgruntled leaders in the region. “Don’t leaders like Mr. H.D. Deve Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy go to the houses of other party leaders,” he questioned.