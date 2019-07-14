Karnataka political crisis: Three MLAs ready for disqualification as well?

Three rebel MLAs — Ramesh Jarkiholi, A.H. Vishwanath, and N. Nagaraju (MTB) — are said to be ready to face disqualification for defection as well, if such a situation arises. This is not true of other rebel MLAs, it is learnt.

If a member is disqualified, he or she cannot become a Minister till re-elected, a clause which the coalition is using to threaten the rebel MLAs whose main grouse has been denial of Cabinet berths in the coalition government.

But Mr. Nagaraju and Mr. Vishwanath have told they would like to field their sons in the bypolls in their respective segments on BJP ticket and hence are not worried about disqualification.

Mr. Jarkiholi, who has led at least two rebellions against the coalition government earlier, is no mood to relent and has reportedly told party strategists that he would field a family member from Gokak in the byelection if he is disqualified.