Karnataka crisis live | Yeddyurappa meets Governor, to take oath as CM today

A day after Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar disqualified three rebel MLAs, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa met the Governor to stake claim to form the government. He is expected to take oath as the chief minister on Friday evening.

BJP's delay in making the move had spurred speculation that the State might be heading towards a period of President’s rule. However, Mr. Yeddyurappa's move took everyone by surprise since the BJP Legislature Party didn't formally elect him as the leader yet.

The 14-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government headed by H.D. Kumaraswamy collapsed on Tuesday after losing the vote of confidence in the Assembly in a climax to the three-week long intense power struggle.

Here are the updates:

10.40 am

B S Yeddyurappa comes out of Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor. He announces that he will be taking oath as Chief Minister between 6:00 pm and 6:15 pm on Friday.

Displaying the letter by Governor Vajubhai Vala inviting him to form the government, Mr. Yeddyurappa says he will now consult the party high command over who will take oath as ministers along with him.

He says he is inviting all MLAs, especially outgoing chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and CLP leader Siddaramaiah for the swearing in. "I will call all important leaders personally and even write a letter inviting them for the swearing in," he adds.

10.30 am

Yeddyurappa meets Governor

In a surprise move, BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa told media persons outside his residence that he was going to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at 10:00 a.m and request him to give him oath as Chief Minister today itself.

"Since I am already Leader of Opposition, there is no need of a legislature party meeting to elect me as the leader," he said.

Mr. Yeddyurappa, for the last couple of days, had been waiting for “instructions” from the party high command to stake claim to form the government after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government had collapsed after the floor test on Tuesday.

A group of Karnataka BJP leaders, including Jagdish Shettar, Arvind Limbavali, J C Madhuswamy, Basavaraj Bommai and Yeddyurappa’s son Vijayendra Thursday had met party chief Amit Shah in New Delhi and reportedly discussed the government formation.

10.15 am

What will happen to the Finance Bill?

The chances of the passage of the Finance Bill before the end of month seems to be bleak given the current political atmosphere.

The vote on account providing government to spend routine expenditure through an appropriation Bill is only till July 31, and without the passage of the Finance Bill, the State government will come to a standstill — an unprecedented situation for the State.

In case the State Assembly fails to meet within the time frame, the Parliament can pass it after suspending the State legislature. “I do not know what the Union government wants to do. It could be suspension of Assembly or President’s rule,” Speaker K.R.Ramesh Kumar told presspersons on Thursday.

Karnataka political crisis: How it took root and grew

Karnataka politics is once again on the boil with the coalition experiment, comprising the Congress and the JD(S), losing power once again, for the second time in in two decades.

In case the BJP comes to power here, then it will be for the first time that the saffron party rules both at the Centre and in Karnataka.

It was exactly 14 months ago (May 23, 2018), leaders of opposition parties from across the country huddled together on a platform in front of the Vidhana Soudha, in a show of solidarity, to mark the swearing-in of the new coalition government. H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) and G. Parameshwara of the Congress was sworn in as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.