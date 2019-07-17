Karnataka political crisis | Live: Rebel MLAs release say they won't take part in trust vote

The Supreme Court on Wednesday says the 15 dissident Karnataka MLAs cannnot be compelled to participate in House proceedings.

The apex court had on Tuesday taken a swipe at the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) combine in Karnataka for questioning the court's power to give directions to the Speaker after welcoming the court’s intervention last year.

Meanwhile, the ten rebel MLAs of the ruling coalition on Tuesday said in the SC that their resignations “have to be accepted” as there was no other way to deal with the present political crisis.

Here are the latest updates:

12:30 pm

Minister for Urban Development and the lone Congress MLA from Dakshina Kannada district U.T. Khader says the motion of vote of confidence need not be put for voting on the day it is tabled, that is, on Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Khader says there will be debates and discussions on the motion when Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy tables the same at 11 a.m. on Thursday. "Many will speak during the debate and I am also preparing to participate (in the debate)," he says. Only after the debates are complete, then the motion would be put for vote, indicating government's intention to buy as much time as possible to woo back the rebel MLAs.

He reiterates that the rebel MLAs are part of the coalition family and they will bury the hatchet to join the government soon.

12:05 pm

Rebel MLAs in Mumbai release a 19 second video which says they will not attend the Legislature on a Thursday. B.C. Patil, in the video, says "We are united."

11:30 am

Yeddyurappa welcomes SC order

BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes the Supreme Court order terming it "a victory of the Constitution and democracy" and a "moral victory to the rebel MLAs".

He says with the Supreme Court clearly saying the rebel MLAs who have resigned cannot be compelled to attend the Assembly Session tomorrow, the Chief Minister has now clearly lost his majority in the House and demands he must resign immediately.

Regarding BJP moving a no confidence motion against assembly speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, Mr. Yeddyurappa says he has great respect for the Speaker and hoped he would act in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

11:15 am

SC has put additional responsibility on me: Ramesh Kumar

Assembly speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar speaking to media persons soon after the order was released says he welcomes the move. "The Supreme Court by leaving it to my discretion has put an additional responsibility on me. I will abide by the SC order. I am not concerned by which side benefits from my decision. The Assembly will initiate the debate on the trust vote tomorrow, as scheduled," he said.

However, he refuses comment on when he would take a call on the resignations and on disqualification of rebel MLAs.

11:00 am

Rebel MLAs need not participate in House proceedings

The Supreme Court says the 15 dissident Karnataka MLAs cannnot be compelled to participate in House proceedings. They may opt to remain out of the proceedings.

The apex court also rules that the Speaker can decide on the resignations of the 15 MLAs as and when appropriate. His decision, once taken, has to be placed before the Supreme Court, a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi ruled.

The Bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, says the Speaker’s discretion in deciding the resignation issue of the 15 MLAs should not be fettered by the court’s directions or observations and he should be free to decide the issue.