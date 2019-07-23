Karnataka political crisis live | Trust vote expected to take place by 6 p.m.

15 rebel MLAs, who have been served notice by Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar on Monday evening, to appear before him on Tuesday in connection with the disqualification petitions.

The Speaker set 6 p.m. on Tuesday as the deadline to complete the voting, amid angry objections by the BJP.

Here are the latest updates:

10:40 a.m.

The 13 rebel MLAs from Congress and JD(S) have written to the Speaker stating that as per rules seven days notice is a must for disqualification and that they need four weeks time to appear.

"It is all related to court proceedings. It will all be dealt with in the court," says the Speaker in response to the letter sent to him.

Minister U.T. Khader speaking on the confidence motion says BJP's claims that they have the mandate of the people is misleading. "it was a fractured mandate and BJP though may have got 104 seats, the coalition government outnumbered them," he says.

Mr. Khader further says that the coalition government has shown how victims of natural disaster have to be rehabilitated in Kodagu, triggering opposition by BJP. Kodagu BJP MLA K.G. Bopaiah says the relief work was mired in corruption and many victims have not received anything.

10:15 a.m.

Assembly session begins with a JD(S) MLA A.T. Ramaswamy coming into the house from the treasury benches.

Mayhem erupts in the House as minister Priyank Kharge seeks adjournment of the House for a few minutes as Congress JD(S) MLAs are yet to come to the assembly.

Leader of opposition B.S. Yeddyurappa says the coalition government continuing in power without a majority was an assault on democracy. Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar attacks the ruling coalition alleging that they are taking the session lightly disrespecting it.

9:00 a.m.

Five days after the motion of confidence was moved by Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, a vote in the Assembly was yet again deferred by a day after a heated debate continued till close to midnight on Monday.

The coalition leaders also argued that the Speaker’s ruling, on a point of order raised by CLP leader Siddaramaiah, that the legislature parties had a right to issue whip to its members, had to be taken into account now.

Earlier in the day, speaking on the motion, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda cited audio tapes of alleged conversations between rebel MLAs, their family members and the BJP leaders, media reports and photographs to allege that the 15 rebels were enticed with money and ministership. He argued that there was enough material evidence to show that the resignations were neither “voluntary” nor “genuine.”