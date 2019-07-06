Karnataka political crisis: If our MLAs are poached, we will poach theirs, says Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi

“We know how to save our government. If our MLA s are poached, we will poach theirs,” Karnataka Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on July 6.

He was replying to a question by journalists as to whether the Congress would conduct an operation to counter the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’. “Not just us, even the JD(S) will do it. Congress has already prepared a team for it already,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders from Belagavi and nearby areas left for Bengaluru from the Sambra airport in Belagavi. They included BJP MLAs Umesh Katti and Govind Karajol, Congress MLC Vivekrao Patil, and former MLA N.H. Konareddi.

Mr. Katti told journalists that the BJP would soon form a government in the a State. “B.S. Yeddyurappa will lead it and it will be a very good government,” Mr. Katti said. He denied allegations that BJP was destabilising the government. He alleged that former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah was responsible for the current series of events in the State. “If Siddharamaiah wants to join the BJP, we will welcome him,” Mr. Katti said.

Mr. Patil, a loyalist of MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, said the BJP would form government in the State and that he expected his leader to become the deputy CM in the BJP government. Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi submitted his resignation to the Speaker on July 1.

Mr. Karjol also denied allegations that BJP was orchestrating the resignations. “They are quitting due to their own internal contradictions. Why blame us?” he said.