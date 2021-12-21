Karnataka

Transgenders can apply for jobs in Karnataka police

Karnataka police has decided to include transgenders in the force. A notification was issued on December 20 by the recruitment and training department inviting eligible men, women and transgenders to apply for the 70 posts of reserve sub-inspector (RSI) rank.

The department had amended the Karnataka Civil Service Rules (General Recruitment) Act, 1977 to accommodate 1% reservation for transgenders.

This is the first time that the police department has decided to include transgenders in the force.

Sangama, a Bengaluru-based NGO working for the welfare of the community, has welcomed the move.


