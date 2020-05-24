Karnataka: police on the lookout for a woman who left quarantine centre

Belagavi District police are looking for a woman who allegedly escaped from a quarantine centre in Gokak on Saturday. The 30-year-old woman had returned from Mumbai.

Her husband came to see her on Saturday evening and stayed outside the gate of the Devraj Urs hostel, in which the quarantine centre was located.

He must have coaxed her to go with him, a police officer said. A case has been registered.

She had gone to Nool village in Maharashtra for a family function and had returned to her village of Panjanatti on May 15, officers said.