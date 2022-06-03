‘Karnataka police must issue circular prohibiting police violence against sex workers in the light of SC order’

The Director General of Police (DGP), Karnataka must issue a circular upholding sex workers’ right to dignity and explicitly prohibiting police violence in the light of the Supreme Court order, a group of organisations have demanded.

Sadhana Mahila Sangha, a Bengaluru-based organisation that works for the rights of street based sex-workers, along with lawyers, women’s rights activists and support groups, held a press conference here on Friday to discuss the Supreme Court’s recent landmark interim order in the Budhadeb Karmaskar vs Union of India and its implications for the community.

They also demanded that the State Government must immediately initiate survey of ITPA protective homes, Santwana Kendras and reception centres in all districts of Karnataka. “They must immediately release adult sex workers lodged therein against their will. The State Government must initiate consultations with sex worker communities in Karnataka in order to frame a fresh policy for rescue and rehabilitation in the State that is in consonance with the needs of the community,” the said, adding that the Karnataka Police Department or the Home Ministry must not pass any directives/orders that violate sex workers’ right to dignity and privacy and must strictly comply with the Supreme Court orders.

Geetha.M from Sadhana Mahila Sangha said even today, the police continue to harass and intimidate the community in various forms and the SC order will now embolden the voices and demands of sex workers.

Managala, also from the Sangha, said the Jayamala Committee Report, brought out by the State Government in 2017, highlighted the poor status of sex workers in the state. and the government should immediately act on the Committee’s findings. She also said that the State must address the root causes that push women into sex work rather than penalising them for choosing sex work as a means of livelihood.

Arvind Narrain, President, People’s Union for Civil Liberties Karnataka (PUCL-K) emphasised that the order unequivocally upholds the constitutional right to dignity of sex workers. and called for immediate implementation of the recommendations.