Karnataka Police claim to have arrested man writing threat letters to liberal writers, but they continue to arrive

August 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

Over 10 liberal writers in Karnataka have been regularly receiving letters, threatening to kill them, by someone who signs off as “Sahishnu Hindu” for over a year now. They heaved a sigh of relief in May this year, when the police arrested a youth from Harihara, Davangere, as the alleged letter writer. But the threat letters have continued unabated, the latest to writer B.L. Venu in Chitradurga earlier this week.

While Mr. Venu has received three threat letters since June, Kum. Veerabhadrappa has received three letters, Banjagere Jayaprakash has received two letters, and Vasundhara Bhupati and B.T. Lalitha Nayak have received a letter each since June.

“The letters that I have received after the arrest of the alleged letter writer are also in the same handwriting as the previous ones. In a letter I received on July 22, the writer has made an appeal to the police to release Pradeep, arrested from Harihara in connection with the case,” said Mr. Jayaprakash.

Similar appeals to release the arrested person figure in letters written to other writers as well. “This has only deepened the mystery and we are surprised that police are not able to catch a letter writer,” said Mr. Venu.

Special Probe

The threat letters began to arrive after 61 writers signed an open letter to then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressing concerns about “raising intolerance” in Karnataka in 2022, when the “communal campaign” starting with the Hijab row at its peak. Even as several writers reported getting these threat letters with the same content — dubbing them “anti-Hindu” and threatening to kill them — there was no coordinated effort to track down the letter writer. Following a report by The Hindu on July 11, 2022, the then Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appointed K. Santosh Babu, then SP, Ramanagara, as the nodal officer for the probe.

This probe led to the arrest of Pradeep, 28, a medical representative from Harihara in May 2023. The arrest followed several months-long surveillance of all the places from where these threat letters were posted earlier. “Pradeep is definitely of the Hindutva persuasion, but does not seem to be identified with any organisation,” a senior official said. Pradeep is now out on bail, as the charges against him in several FIRs were all bailable. The special probe ended with his arrest.

However, the letters have not stopped. “We suspect that the letter writers are a group of people and not an individual. Appeals to release him in subsequent letters indicate an attempt to mislead us,” a senior police official said. However, this doesn’t explain how the handwriting in all the letters are the same, as multiple writers point out.

Meanwhile, Kum. Veerabhadrappa said he received a registered post from a person working in the judiciary in Tumakuru district. “What surprised me was the handwriting of this letter is the same as the threat letters I have received till date. I alerted the police and heard he was also questioned, but let go,” he told The Hindu. Mr. Jayaprakash also said while all the letters he got were in A4 size papers, one particular letter he received in July this year, was in a paper of the size used in the judiciary.

Responding to an appeal from a group of writers, including those who have received threat letters, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara told media persons on Thursday that he had directed the State police chief Alok Mohan to ensure these writers were provided adequate security. “This is a serious concern. We have bitter memories of the assassinations of M. M. Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh. All the writers receiving threat letters will be provided security,” he said. The writers have also demanded a special investigation into the letters to get to the bottom of the case.

