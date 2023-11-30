Karnataka police chief makes body camera compulsory

November 30, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

To bring in more transparency and accountability, the Karnataka police head has directed all personnel to wear body cameras compulsorily during work. This move is to contain the growing number of illegal activities and charges of corrupt practices against the State police.

Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan, in a recent circular to all unit heads across Karnataka, made it mandatory for police officials to wear Body Worn Cameras (BWCs), especially when they proceed to make an arrest.

Stressing on the need for BWCs, Mr. Mohan said that the cameras will improve the quality of evidence, reduce complaints against the police and improve transparency in police work. For effective use of BWCs, the police must use them in handling law and order situations, investigation of crime and traffic management.

The circular contains Standard Operating Procedures, according to which the BWC should be worn on the left side of the shoulder so that recording of the entire event is captured properly, and that the officer should inform the person that he or she is being recorded. Unit officials should take utmost precautions to maintain safety and custody of the cameras, and keep them in ready-to-use condition. Unit officers should maintain the data of the recording for a minimum of 30 days, which can be used as evidence in case of any eventuality, the circular added.

The BWCs were initially introduced in the Bengaluru traffic police to counter allegations by motorists of corruption and highhandedness. Later, the cameras were introduced for night beat policemen in South East division before being extended across the city following incidents of beat police indulging in illegal activities.

In order to promote the use of BWCs, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has made it a part of his uniform.

However, some police officials in Bengaluru feel that the BWCs are not feasible during special operations. Some officials feels that the BWC should be given to police personnel who are on ground zero, and does not work for senior police officers who generally sit in office that already has CCTV coverage.