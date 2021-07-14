Karnataka police check motorists and passengers at Maharashtra border

Those who lack RT-PCR negative certificate or COVID-19 vaccination certificate are denied entry

Following reports of a rise in cases of COVID-19 Delta variant in Maharashtra, Belagavi district police have increased vigil at inter-State border points.

Police conducted random checks of RT-PCR negative certificates or COVID-19 vaccination certificates, which travellers are expected to carry during inter-State travel. This follows a recent circular by the Karnataka government that the Delta is a Variant of Concern and district authorities should take steps to reduce its spread.

A NEKRTC bus from Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra heading to Indi in Vijayapura district in Karnataka was sent back, as most passengers did not have either of the two certificates and were not following social distancing norms. Some government and private buses coming from Pune, Mumbai and other towns in Maharashtra were sent back from the check posts. Some private buses were allowed to enter or leave after asking passengers without the relevant certificates to disembark. Some private cars and other vehicles were also asked to go back.

Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi took part in the exercise. He conducted tests at random in buses and other vehicles.

The district administration has put up a COVID-19 RAT testing centre. The facility is being used by motorists coming from Maharashtra without a RT-PCR test report. They are allowed to enter Karnataka if they test negative.