Karnataka police asked to go to online mode of receiving complaints

In an effort to protect police personnel from COVID-19, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday issued directions to the police top brass on matters such as the supply of Ayurvedic medicines to boost immunity and the wearing of adequate protective gear by those deployed at hospitals and burial grounds/crematoriums. While he has directed that the work from home option be given to those aged above 50, he has also asked the police to receive complaints online.
In a note to the media, he said that he had received several suggestions from experts on protecting the police force from the virus. He said that the top brass have been directed to provide masks, head gear, gloves, and PPE kits to the frontline personnel and to build a glass cabinet in each police station for personnel to sit while receiving complaints. Police stations have to be cleaned and enough financial assistance has to be given, he stated in the note.
Besides allocating beds for police personnel in all COVID-19 hospitals, he has said that constables should be deployed in shifts. Since police stations are among the places vulnerable to the spread of the virus, only essential personnel should be deployed, he said.
