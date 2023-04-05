ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka police arrest cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli in Rajasthan

April 05, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The murder of the driver of a cattle van had led to criticism of the BJP government in Karnataka even as the ruling party prepares for the Assembly elections on May 10

The Hindu Bureau

Cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli was arrested, in Rajasthan, in connection with the murder of the driver of a cattle van on April 1, 2023.

Ramanagara police arrested cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, who was on the run after allegedly killing Idrees Pasha during an alleged cow rescue operation on April 1. Police arrested Puneeth Kerehalli in Rajasthan on April 5.

The murder had led to criticism of the BJP government in Karnataka even as the ruling party prepares for the Assembly elections on May 10.

Police registered two FIRs against Puneeth Kerehalli, including for murder, assault and wrongful restraint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Idrees Pasha, assistant driver of a cattle van, was allegedly tortured before being killed by cow vigilantes in Sathanur police station limits, in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, on April 1, 2023.

Ramanagara Superintendent of Police had formed four special teams to track Puneeth Kerehalli who continued to post videos on his social media account. On April 4, Puneeth Kerehalli posted a video accusing opposition party leaders Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy of being in collusion with ‘cow killers’.

Though a case of murder has been registered, police in Sathanur — where the murder took place — are waiting for the FSL and post-mortem reports to ascertain the cause of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US