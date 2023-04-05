HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka police arrest cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli in Rajasthan

The murder of the driver of a cattle van had led to criticism of the BJP government in Karnataka even as the ruling party prepares for the Assembly elections on May 10

April 05, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli was arrested, in Rajasthan, in connection with the murder of the driver of a cattle van on April 1, 2023.

Cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli was arrested, in Rajasthan, in connection with the murder of the driver of a cattle van on April 1, 2023.

Ramanagara police arrested cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, who was on the run after allegedly killing Idrees Pasha during an alleged cow rescue operation on April 1. Police arrested Puneeth Kerehalli in Rajasthan on April 5.

The murder had led to criticism of the BJP government in Karnataka even as the ruling party prepares for the Assembly elections on May 10.

Police registered two FIRs against Puneeth Kerehalli, including for murder, assault and wrongful restraint.

Idrees Pasha, assistant driver of a cattle van, was allegedly tortured before being killed by cow vigilantes in Sathanur police station limits, in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, on April 1, 2023.

Idrees Pasha, assistant driver of a cattle van, was allegedly tortured before being killed by cow vigilantes in Sathanur police station limits, in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, on April 1, 2023.

Ramanagara Superintendent of Police had formed four special teams to track Puneeth Kerehalli who continued to post videos on his social media account. On April 4, Puneeth Kerehalli posted a video accusing opposition party leaders Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy of being in collusion with ‘cow killers’.

Though a case of murder has been registered, police in Sathanur — where the murder took place — are waiting for the FSL and post-mortem reports to ascertain the cause of death.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / crime / religion and belief / freedom of religion

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.