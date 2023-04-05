Karnataka police arrest cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli in Rajasthan

April 05, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ramanagara police arrested cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, who was on the run after allegedly killing Idrees Pasha during an alleged cow rescue operation on April 1. Police arrested Puneeth Kerehalli in Rajasthan on April 5.

The murder had led to criticism of the BJP government in Karnataka even as the ruling party prepares for the Assembly elections on May 10.

Police registered two FIRs against Puneeth Kerehalli, including for murder, assault and wrongful restraint.

Ramanagara Superintendent of Police had formed four special teams to track Puneeth Kerehalli who continued to post videos on his social media account. On April 4, Puneeth Kerehalli posted a video accusing opposition party leaders Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy of being in collusion with ‘cow killers’.

Though a case of murder has been registered, police in Sathanur — where the murder took place — are waiting for the FSL and post-mortem reports to ascertain the cause of death.